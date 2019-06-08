MARUBENI CORP/ADR (MARUY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $93.65.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

