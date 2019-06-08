Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $418,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,981,000 after acquiring an additional 875,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,403,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 851.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255,304 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 243,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $818,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $262,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,045 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

