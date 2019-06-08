Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $627,000 Holdings in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Carbon Black were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Carbon Black by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carbon Black by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Carbon Black by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Carbon Black by 3,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $693,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,265,520.

CBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of Carbon Black stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carbon Black Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $627,000 Holdings in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/meitav-dash-investments-ltd-has-627000-holdings-in-carbon-black-inc-cblk.html.

Carbon Black Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.