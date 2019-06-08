Methanex (MEOH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.30

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 211736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Methanex (MEOH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.30” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/methanex-meoh-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-41-30.html.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.