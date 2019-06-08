Metlife (MET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We do not expect much movement in the shares after our meetings. Our EPS estimates and price target are unchanged. We continue to have an Outperform rating on the shares.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Metlife and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.59.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Metlife has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 4,407.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

