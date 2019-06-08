Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Increased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its position in Microsoft by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 1,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 169,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 15,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,800 shares of company stock worth $27,251,632. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $131.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

