Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.97.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $9,568,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,235 over the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.