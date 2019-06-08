MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,439.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,418,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,238 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,269,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 157,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 928,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 679,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/mml-investors-services-llc-sells-3334-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk.html.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.