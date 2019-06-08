Moelis & Co (MC) COO Sells $1,017,524.97 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 31,669 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,017,524.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,438.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Elizabeth Crain sold 16,971 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $636,412.50.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 49.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

