Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €39.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.13 ($53.64).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €35.81 ($41.64) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

