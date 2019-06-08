Movado Group (MOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

NYSE MOV opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $578.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.43. Movado Group has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.75.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,455.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Movado Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Movado Group by 2,038.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Movado Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 259,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 79,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

