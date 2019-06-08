Murray River Organics Ltd (ASX:MRG) Insider Buys A$15,800.00 in Stock

Murray River Organics Ltd (ASX:MRG) insider Michael Porter bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,800.00 ($11,205.67).

MRG stock remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 680,986 shares. Murray River Organics Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Murray River Organics Company Profile

Murray River Organics Group Limited produces, markets, and sells organic and natural food products primarily in Australia. Its products include dried vine fruits, table grapes, nuts, seeds, dried berries, chia seeds, prunes, dried ginger, dried mango, quinoa, coconut products, and rice, as well as flour products, grains, liquids/oils, powders, and spreads.

