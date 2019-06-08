MVL Price Tops $0.0007 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, IDCM, Cashierest and CoinBene. MVL has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $156,056.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,869,270 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

