NativeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $2,389.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00405075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.27 or 0.02498045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00152296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004257 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

