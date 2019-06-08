Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 16,136 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $152,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 100 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $949.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 2,565 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,367.50.

On Thursday, May 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 554 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,423.66.

On Thursday, March 14th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,666 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,393.04.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,834 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.14 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $91.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,211,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

