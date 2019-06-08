NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.65 Million

Analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $112.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.30 million and the highest is $113.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $109.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $451.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $453.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $463.90 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $465.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 48,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.87. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $41.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

