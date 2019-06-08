Neblio Hits One Day Volume of $501,141.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $501,141.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00016751 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 14,524,269 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

