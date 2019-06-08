Nebula AI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $687.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $763.95 or 0.09733113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038923 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001685 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013507 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,828,239,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

