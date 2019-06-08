NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $32,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $271,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock worth $941,378 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetGear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of NetGear worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetGear has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

