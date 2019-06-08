Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $179.67 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $179,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 174,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $117.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,283.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $1,211,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-179-67-million-position-in-cullen-frost-bankers-inc-cfr.html.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.