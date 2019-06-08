Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $223.97 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $223,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,999. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

