New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.69 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

