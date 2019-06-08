Newriver Reit (NRR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 269.33 ($3.52).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 190.80 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The company has a market cap of $596.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is currently -1.82%.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Ford of Cunninghame purchased 25,640 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998 ($65,331.24).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

