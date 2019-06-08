Newton Coin Project Market Cap Achieves $205,576.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $205,576.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and cfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 173,473,581,244 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and cfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.