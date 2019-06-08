Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. Nexa Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

