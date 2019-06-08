Noah (NOAH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Noah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.17 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.72.

Shares of NOAH opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.89. Noah has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $65.63.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,558,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after buying an additional 614,035 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,463,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,623,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,911,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.