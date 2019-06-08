Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

