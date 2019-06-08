Nord/LB Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €21.03 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.46 ($28.45).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €21.62 ($25.14) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.