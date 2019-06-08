Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,441 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $63.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

