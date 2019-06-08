Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $324,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total value of $2,593,059.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,143.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.40, for a total transaction of $9,453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,437 shares of company stock worth $31,553,420. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective (up from $970.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.31.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, reaching $1,099.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,245. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.99 and a 1 year high of $1,111.11. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

