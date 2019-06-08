Northern Trust Corp Has $389.27 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,271,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $389,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock worth $3,300,928. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,522. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

