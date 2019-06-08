Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of DECK opened at $160.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

