Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGCO to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

AGCO stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $3,644,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 495,279 shares in the company, valued at $35,397,590.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,000 shares of company stock worth $16,217,780. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

