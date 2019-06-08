Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $511,000 Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $234,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

