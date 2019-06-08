Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $189.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

