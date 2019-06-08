NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $374,000 Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Arconic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Arconic by 1,397.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 560.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4,194.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, CEO John C. Plant acquired 50,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta acquired 22,603 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 177,603 shares of company stock worth $3,566,876. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $374,000 Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-374000-stake-in-arconic-inc-arnc.html.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.