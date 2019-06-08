Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $63,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 198,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,399,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of NEA opened at $13.60 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

