Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,650. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/nuveen-global-high-income-fund-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-jgh.html.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.