Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE:JHB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 58,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,471. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

