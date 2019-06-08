Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 156,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,422. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

