Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,228. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

