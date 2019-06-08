Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 462,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,260. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

