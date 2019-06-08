Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NXP opened at $15.24 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

