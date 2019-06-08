Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.56. 14,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,241. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.88.

WARNING: “Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/nuveen-sp-500-dynamic-overwrite-fund-nysespxx-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-27.html.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.