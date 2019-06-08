O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1,013.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 6,329.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,656,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,329 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $74.68 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,483,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,301,667.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,403,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

