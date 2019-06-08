O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Tredegar Co. (TG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TG. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 206.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 208.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tredegar by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TG. ValuEngine cut Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tredegar from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $16.35 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $533.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $248.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

