Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Purchases 500,000 Shares

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 76,800 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $354,816.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 32,509 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $150,191.58.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 32,516 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $152,500.04.

On Friday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 77,065 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $352,187.05.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 38,357 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,688.65.

Shares of OAK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 2,157,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $266.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s payout ratio is presently 159.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after buying an additional 925,604 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OAK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

