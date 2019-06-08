Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Position Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

