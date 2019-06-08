OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $14.95 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Liqui. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00402056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.02450231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00153267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004324 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,630,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

