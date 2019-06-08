Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,785 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of -0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $41,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 274,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,371.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,438. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,785 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-sells-4785-shares-of-newmont-goldcorp-corp-nem.html.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.